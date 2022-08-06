Pictured: Co Antrim teen accused of having sex with girl (14)

This is the Co Antrim teenager who has been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Appearing in person at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 19-year-old Craig Fullerton confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him.

The defendant, from Greenvale Terrace in Ballyclare, is accused of engaging in sexual activity involving penetration with a child under 16 on November 2 last year.

Defence counsel Mark Farrell said that while the girl was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, Fullerton “had a reasonable belief that she was over the age of consent”.

Granting bail and returning the case to Antrim Crown Court on September 27, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter extended legal aid to allow a senior QC to be instructed, given the “substantial complex issues” in the case.