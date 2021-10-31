Pictured: Connor McNeill, man accused of murdering Portadown dog fighter Stephen Barriskill

Animal lover (53) remanded in custody ahead of hearing

Connor Lawrence McNeill with one of his dogs

THIS is the man accused of murdering his neighbour near Portadown last week.

Connor Lawrence McNeill is accused of killing Stephen Barriskill, who was found dead at a house on Whitesides Hill on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with the murder of Mr Barriskill (63).

McNeill, also of Whitesides Hill, is further accused of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or damage property.

Stephen Barriskill

His barrister asked for the case to be adjourned for a week, when a bail application will be made. District Judge Bernie Kelly listed the case to heard again on Friday.

McNeill was remanded in custody pending the outcome of that hearing.

The fisherman and animal lover is understood to have been acquainted with Mr Barriskill, who was well known in the area.

McNeill’s Facebook profile has photographs of several of his beloved pets, including a dog named Bigfoot, along with pictures of him holding catches on fishing trips.

It says he attended Portadown College and jokingly claims he lives in “New York, Florida”.

In 2007, a BBC Spotlight documentary named Stephen Barriskill as the leader of a notorious dog-fighting gang called The Farmers Boys.

Connor Lawrence McNeil

Undercover reporter Steve Ibinson befriended Mr Barriskill and his gang and even attended a fight between two pit bulls organised by him, which he recounted in graphic detail at the time.

“Barriskill entered the barn and climbed into the pit carrying two buckets of water with sponges and placed them in opposite corners,” he said.

“He got everybody’s attention by raising his voice and said that from now on the only people that could talk were the dogs’ handlers.

“With that, silence fell and in came the first handler carrying his dog. His dog looked to be about 40lbs in weight and ready to go. He was having trouble keeping hold of it in his corner.

“The next person to enter the pit took me totally by surprise. It wasn’t one of the tattooed skinheads that I had expected, but a young female dressed in a waterproof top and bottoms.”

Mr Ibinson explained a man named Peter then gave the command to release the dogs. They then “tore from opposite corners of the ring and clashed like a steam train hitting a wall”.

“They hit so hard that they were spun in the air. The sound of skull on skull was stomach-churning, then the mouth action started,” the reporter said.

The house where Stephen Barriskill was found

“Both dogs began ripping chunks out of each other, both twisting and turning, trying to get a better hold on the other. Within minutes, it was a bloodbath.”

Mr Ibinson said that the losing dog was given a “Tandragee bath”, where it was held in a barrel of water until it drowned.

The fearless journalist, who worked on several investigations for Sunday Life, died in 2009 and was honoured posthumously by the RSPCA for his crucial work in exposing cruel dog-fighting rings.

Following the BBC NI expose, Stephen Barriskill’s family condemned his involvement in the bloodsport.

“We wish to thoroughly and unequivocally distance ourselves from him,” said a representative.

“We are absolute and complete in our utter condemnation of the disgusting, illegal and barbaric practice of dog fighting, as well as the breeding of dogs for such purposes.

“We are shocked and disgusted that he has sought to blacken such a respectable family’s name in this manner, as well as the damage that he has thus chosen to inflict upon others.”

Despite his depraved love of watching dog savage each other, Mr Barriskill once brazenly attended the world-famous Crufts dog show in London with terriers he owned.

The organisers of the prestigious event were unaware he was a member of a bloodthirsty dog-fighting gang until they were informed by animal charity the USPCA.