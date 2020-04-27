Pictured: Jordan Kennedy posing with mother he is accused of murdering

Picture exclusive

Smiling for the camera, murder accused Jordan Kennedy poses with his mother, who he has been charged with stabbing to death.

The seemingly normal family photograph, similar to any which can be found on the mantelpieces of most homes, was taken 18 months ago.

That image has now been shattered, irreparably broken in the early hours of last Wednesday morning when Emma Jane McParland was killed at her home off Belfast's Ormeau Road.

Charged with killing the pretty blonde 39-year-old is her only son Jordan Kennedy, who she gave birth to aged 18.

Now aged 21, he was remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates' Court the following day, appearing via video-link from Musgrave PSNI station.

Kennedy, who is a member of a large family from the Markets area of the city, spoke briefly to confirm that he understood the single charge of murdering his mother.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney, said he could connect the accused to the alleged offence.

Police at the murder scene. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

No further details were disclosed, and defence solicitor Adrian Harvey did not question the officer or make a bail application for his client.

He told the court Kennedy is now in breach of his release on licence for a previous driving offence.

District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded Kennedy in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks' time.

One key focus of the investigation is that Emma McParland was stabbed to death following a row over money.

In a statement which was released following Kennedy's court appearance, DCI McCartney said: "My thoughts go out to the victim's family and friends at this tragic time.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am (on Wednesday) and saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/20.

Emma McParland

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

In 2016, when he was aged 16, Jordan Kennedy survived a car smash which claimed the life of his 18-year-old best friend Conal Daly, whose father Paul Daly was shot dead by the IRA in 2001. The crash happened near the village of Carryduff on the outskirts of south Belfast where he was living at the time.

Also seriously injured in the head on collision was a 74-year-old nun who was travelling in a separate car.

Images which are on Jordan Kennedy's Facebook profile show him standing next to Daly's grave.

