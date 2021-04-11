Pictured: Man accused of having bag of petrol bombs during loyalist riot

This is the man accused of having a bag of petrol bombs during recent loyalist rioting who claims he thought it contained bottles of drink, a court has heard.

Jonathan David Maitland (24) appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of riotous assembly and possession of petrol bombs at a peaceline in the city on April 8.

A second man accused of riotous assembly in Belfast, 32-year-old Matthew Shaw from Scarva, Co Down, is married to a Catholic and "appalled" at his alleged involvement, the court heard.

DISORDER: The gates at Lanark Way where rival rioters clashed on Wednesday and Thursday nights

Objecting to Maitland being released on bail a police officer told the court that the disorder is ongoing and that his home on Avoca Street is only a 15-minute walk from Lanark Way.

His solicitor told the court that he provided police with a full account of his whereabouts until 10.45pm on the night of the alleged offences, including alibi witnesses.

The lawyer said Mailtand was arrested at 11.05pm and given his house is 15 minutes from the scene that would give him a "very short window of involvement".

He said that he would have had to walk past Tennent Street police station to get to the scene of the rioting and CCTV footage from the station could be checked for times.

The lawyer said Maitland travelled to the scene after seeing footage of the rioting on Facebook and having consumed 12 cans of Harp lager.

He explained that Maitland went there with another man and CCTV footage from the scene shows him picking up a Russell Cellars bag which he thought might contain alcohol.

Police at the scene

Maitland saw what was in it but he was then approached by a man wearing a balaclava who asked, "Are you going to do anything with that?"

He said he wasn't and the man took it from him but the lawyer said Maitland couldn't recall if he had given the man his lighter.

The lawyer added that Maitland wasn't seen throwing anything and could be seen walking away before police rushed forward and arrested a number of people.

He explained Maitland required an appropriate adult during police interview and had been "deeply affected" by his time in custody.

District Judge Rosalie Prytherch refused him bail citing concerns about reoffending. He is due to appear again via video-link on April 22.

The same court was also told another man accused of taking part in the same rioting has deeply upset his Catholic wife.

Matthew Arnold Shaw also allegedly travelled from his home in Co Armagh to Belfast to take part in the violence at Lanark Way last week.

The 32-year-old appeared before the court yesterday on a single charge of riotous assembly on April 8.

A police officer objected to Shaw being released on bail as the disorder is ongoing with fears for community safety should he be freed.

A defence barrister told the court that Shaw, of Moody Park in Scarva, found himself at Lanark Way "at the behest of others".

He explained that his heavily pregnant wife is "absolutely appalled and disgusted that he has found himself in this position".

The lawyer said the incident had brought embarrassment on her and their two children, aged 11 and nine.

"They will feel the brunt of the embarrassment and shame when this becomes known and it will become known," he said.

"He is going to have some significant explaining to do when he gets speaking to her again, she runs a good house and keeps him and the others in good check.

"He is deeply remorseful that he has found himself in this position and he has no axe to grind in terms of what is going on, his wife is a Catholic and he was found on the Shankill Road side."

The lawyer added Shaw was not accused of hurting anyone and that he has learned a lesson and is deeply remorseful.

But District Judge Rosalie Prytherch refused bail stating Shaw is accused of a very serious offence and the situation is ongoing.

Judge Prytherch added he had made the effort to travel some distance to be at the scene of the rioting.

She adjourned the case to be heard via video-link on April 21.