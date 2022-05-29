Pictured: Man caught on camera ransacking woman’s home after it was streamed on Facebook

This is the man who was caught on camera wrecking a woman’s home after it was streamed on Facebook.

Adam McColgan (23) admitted carrying out the rampage at a flat in Antrim sometime between last December and January of this year. He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that McColgan, of Cairnvale Park in Coleraine, also sprayed a sexual slur on the door before ransacking the woman’s property and smashing the TV.

A friend of the victim saw the video and was able to identify McColgan and a female.

The court was told a warrant had been issued for the arrest of the second person. It was revealed the female with McColgan “videoed’’ the incident and then posted it on Facebook.

A defence lawyer said the act showed a “lack of intellect when you are actually putting it out there in the public domain when you are committing the crime”.

“I don’t think there is any doubt they were embroiled in this together,’’ he added.

McColgan was handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £160 for damage to the TV.