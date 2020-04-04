Pictured: Moment cops prepare to Taser man armed with pitchfork in Lurgan

This is the moment cops prepared to Taser a male who armed himself with a pitchfork

This is the moment cops prepared to Taser a male who armed himself with a pitchfork during a tense stand-off in Lurgan.

The incident in the Dill Avenue area on Friday was filmed by shocked neighbours, some of whom were forced to take refuge in their homes when they saw police draw their weapons.

The male they were chasing was eventually arrested after jumping from a roof.

The PSNI said: “A 22-year-old male was arrested in the Dill Avenue area of Lurgan yesterday evening, Friday April 3 on suspicion of a number of offences including breach of bail and assaulting police.

“The male was spotted in the Church Place area and made off from police.

“When located he had armed himself with a pitchfork and became aggressive assaulting a number of officers. He was subsequently subject to Taser deployment.”