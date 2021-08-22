Pictured: NI taxi driver charged over passenger sex act video

This is the taxi driver charged with sharing graphic video footage of a couple engaging in a sex act in the back seat of his cab.

Andy Tortolani (54) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with improper use of a public communication network by sending a “message or other matter was indecent.”

The charge relates to an incident on July 18 when videos were circulated on social media depicting a couple in the back seat of a Value Cabs taxi engaging in a prolonged sex act.

Tortolani, from Sandringham in Portadown, spoke only to confirm he understood the charge against him.

None of the facts were opened in court last week but it is understood the offence relates to Tortolani allegedly releasing to social media a three-part video of the couple in the back of his taxi.

Granting legal aid District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case to September 15.

There was no sign of Mr Tortolani at his bail address when Sunday Life called to the door last week, with the house emptied of furniture and possessions.

Numerous pictures of the family man appear on social media accounts.

Footage emerged last month of a man and a woman engaging in a prolonged sex act in the back of a Value Cabs taxi and quickly went viral after being shared on social media.

Following the widespread distribution of the video the man in the back seat in the footage contacted the PSNI and said the images were taken without his consent.

He also claimed to have been subjected to racist abuse online after the footage went viral.

Value Cabs later confirmed one of their drivers had been sacked following the incident.

In a statement issued to concerned customers Value Cabs said: “This self-employed taxi driver breached his driver guidelines and is no longer affiliated to Value Cabs.

“This incident is now in the hands of the PSNI.”

The viral images were recorded from the front of the taxi and show the driver in a Value Cabs uniform with the couple in the back seat.

The driver appears to keep his eyes on the road throughout most of the journey while the couple begin kissing before engaging in an explicit sex act.

An awkward exchange follows at the end of the journey when the male passenger pays the £17.80 fare, plus a £2.20 tip, and the driver quips “cheaper than a room”, before chuckling to himself as he tucks away a £20 note.

Three separate clips of the incident, two at around a minute long and one lasting 20 seconds, have been shared widely across social media sparking jokes, derision and disgust online.

It is unclear how the footage ended up on social media and Value Cabs have so far refused to comment to the press.

When contacted by Sunday Life the alleged male victim declined to comment and directed our reporter to his legal representatives who said there was “no comment” to make.

The PSNI and members of the public, including friends of the woman involved, have appealed to people on social media to stop sharing the footage.