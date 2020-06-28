Pictured: The man due in court over sick video about Noah Donohoe

THIS is the man due in court over a sick video mocking the disappearance of tragic teenager Noah Donohoe.

Jamie Shaw was charged on Friday afternoon by police investigating the clip which was circulated on social media last week.

The 26-year-old faces a single count of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on July 23 with the charge being reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The nine-second clip originated on the video sharing site Snapchat and features a topless man that police say is Shaw, walking down an alleyway behind a row of houses.

The man in the video makes sickening comments about the disappearance of young Noah.

Shaw, understood to be from north Belfast, previously worked in a popular Belfast nightclub.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a man who said he knows Shaw with the caption: “Can’t believe I know this guy.”

It has been viewed more than 47,000 times at time of going to press and attracted almost universal condemnation and disgust.

A screenshot of what appeared to be Shaw apologising in a Facebook post was also shared in which he said he “f****d up big time” and that it was “stupid, impulsive behaviour”.

He wrote: “I wholeheartedly apologise for any Snapchats I’ve put up and the offence I’ve caused everyone, feel ashamed of myself.”

The video was made at a time when the desperate search efforts were still ongoing for missing Noah but it is not known if any members of the 14-year-old’s family have seen the clip.

During yesterday’s press conference confirming Noah’s death, PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark issued a warning to anyone else who may post similar things online: “If people post distasteful and deeply untrue rumours, we will investigate that.”

A person guilty of improper use of a public electronic communications network can face up to six months in jail under the Communications Act.

A person is guilty of the offence if they “send by means of a public electronic communications network a message or other matter that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.