Pictured: Tragic young mum Charlotte Louise whose death linked to serious Dundonald car crash

Charlotte Louise became a mother for the second time not long before her tragic death.

This is the tragic young mum whose death police believe is linked to a serious car crash on the outskirts of Belfast.

Charlotte Louise Flood’s body was found at a house in Dundonald after a call to the ambulance service on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old, who was originally from Donegal but had settled in Co Down, was treated by paramedics at the property on Ardmore Avenue in the Ballybeen estate but later pronounced dead.

Charlotte Louise had become a mother for the second time just weeks before the fatal incident last week.

The ambulance crew was called to the house shortly after a crash involving a black BMW on the Comber Road, near the junction with the Hillhead Road, at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

The occupants of the car are believed to have left the scene in a Suzuki Swift, with four men and three women later arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.

They were released on police bail as enquiries continue.

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of Charlotte Louise’s death.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Our investigation is at an early stage. However, we are investigating a definite link between the collision on the Comber Road and the discovery of the female at the property in Dundonald.

“We are also investigating reports of damage caused to a property in Lisbane Drive in Newtownards earlier in the morning that may be linked.”

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incidents to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 185 of 01/06/21.

Tributes poured in for Charlotte Louise, who had connections to the Letterkenny and Milford areas of Donegal as well as north Down.

Her cousin Louise Friel posted on Facebook after her death: “RIP cuz Charlotte Louise. Look down on your babies. Sleep tight.”

A friend, Kirsty Magee, said: “Still can’t take in that your gone Charlotte Louise. Only had the pleasure of meeting you a handful of times, but they were the best times. RIP and look over your baby girls.”

Charlotte Louise had given birth to her second child earlier this year and shared her delight at her arrival on her Facebook page.

“My wee Darci-rose, I’m besotted with you. You came along right when i needed you most and you saved me my lil warrior,” she wrote.

“So long as you have me, you will never need anyone else. Forever and always Darci-rose girl.

“Love you a whole lot and so much more baby girl.”