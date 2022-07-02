Pierce Brosnan: Bond star gives Belfast restaurant a licence to grill

Former 007 James Bond agent actor Pierce Brosnan having lunch at Michael Deane’s Deanes Love Fish restaurant in Belfast (Credit: michaeldeane61/Instagram)

007 couldn’t wait to dine another day after Pierce Brosnan called into a top Northern Ireland restaurant.

The four-time Bond star has been here in recent weeks filming his latest role in the upcoming movie The last Rifleman.

Drogheda-born Brosnan was pictured with top chef Michael Deane after he popped into his famed seafood restaurant Deanes Love Fish in Belfast city centre.

Posting the pic on his Instagram account, the Michelin-starred culinary master said: “Gone fishing today with the legend that is Pierce Brosnan joining us.”

Late last month, the 69-year-old actor, who is more used to Hollywood than Holywood, visited restaurant Fontana in the Co Down town.

Posting on Instagram, the restaurant captioned the photo: “It’s not everyday James Bond pops in for lunch.”

Adam Stockman from Fontana said: "He came in for lunch along with his personal assistant and he had a lovely couple of hours with us.

"He was friendly and chatting to customers and staff and he went across to chat with some ladies at table, had the craic with them and had a few photographs taken.

"So he was up for a bit of chat and he wasn't sitting back not wanting to talk to people.

"He was extremely down to earth and he's certainly not lost any of that Irish charm.”

The Last Rifleman sees Brosnan playing an ex-serviceman called Artie Crawford who is living in a care home in Northern Ireland following the death of his wife.

It’s inspired by Second World War veteran Bernard Jordan, who at 89 years old sneaked out of his care home in East Sussex in June 2014, got on a ferry to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings.

The screenplay is written by Kevin Fitzpatrick and supported by Northern Ireland Screen but does not yet have a release date.