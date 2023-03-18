Pierce Brosnan stirs things up at NI pub

Pierce Brosnan surprised locals and staff when he popped into the pub on the Glenshane Pass

Staff and punters at The Ponderosa Bar on the Glenshane Pass were left shaken and stirred when Pierce Brosnan popped in for a pint earlier in the week.

The former James Bond star took time to pose for snaps at the pub, which at 946ft above sea level is the highest bar on the island of Ireland.

The 69-year-old has been touring Ireland while filming the romantic comedy Four Letters of Love with Helena Bonham Carter. He’s been spotted in shops, cafes and bars in Donegal, picking up some tweed and visiting the Shandon Hotel Spa in Dunfanaghy with wife Keely.

The star, who was in Northern Ireland last year filming The Last Rifleman, about a WWII veteran who escapes his care home in Northern Ireland to attend the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France, also called into The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.