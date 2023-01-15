Piotr Krowka: 999 caller’s panic after finding lifeless body of homeless man

Homeless man was beaten to death by two kids in abandoned parochial house in Maghera

A workman who stumbled across a battered and badly beaten Piotr Krowka told police how he tried to wake him but he was “dead cold” to touch.

The man got the shock of his life on April 3, 2018, when he pulled away boarding at the back of the derelict parochial house on the Glen Road in Maghera.

The first thing that jumped out at him, feet hanging out the door, and he quickly suspected he could be dealing with a dead body.

We now know it was the body of homeless alcoholic Piotr Krowka.

The gruesome discovery came days after the 37-year-old was brutally attacked in the kitchen by teen boys Adrian Kozak and Caolan Michael Johnston.

By the time the alarm was raised days later, Piotr Krowka was dead.

Unsuspecting workers who had turned up at the church-owned property to make sure it was secure were left badly shaken.

And Sunday Life has obtained the 999 call made to the emergency services that saw the derelict parochial house become a major crime scene.

The anxiety in the worker’s voice is obvious during the short conversation.

Operator: Police emergency?

Workman: Hello, how are you doing?

I tell you what it is. I’ve come to a house here to board it up in Maghera on the Glen Road. Just as I went to board it up, I pulled a couple of boards off and there’s a boy lying. I don’t know if he is dead, I can’t get him moved, or what’s gone on.

Operator: Have you tried to wake him or anything?

Workman: We’ve tried to wake him and all and he feels dead cold, you know? We didn’t get into the house, his feet are hanging outside the door, the edges of it…

Another voice then jumps in saying, ‘His body is lying here lifeless’.

Now well-documented is the fact Piotr Krowka had been viciously set upon a few nights before and just left there.

Those responsible, Caolan Johnston and Adrian Kozak, who were just 16 and 17 at the time, are now among Northern Ireland’s youngest killers.

“I hope that both these young men will come to understand the consequences of their actions on that night as they spend the next number of years in prison,’’ said Detective Inspector Davis after sentencing.

While the judge accepted neither Kozak nor Johnston intended to cause their victim serious harm, there is deep concern at the sentences handed down and the fact the teens chose to so casually inflict such suffering on another human being.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: ”Three and four years (in prison) for beating a vulnerable man to death — how is that acceptable?”

The Public Prosecution Service is considering whether to refer the case to the court of appeal which could see their sentences increased.

A workman found Piotr's body inside this now demolished derelict house

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma insists such a crime committed by those so young is rare.

“This was a horrific assault and killing of a vulnerable man by two young people who at the time were legally children. In order to ensure that these young men do not repeat these actions they must understand the impact of their actions and access the support and services during their sentence and after it to make sure that they take a different path in life,’’ she said.

“I believe that in Northern Ireland we have the services to do that and, whilst I cannot predict what will happen in the future for these two young men, I do believe that rehabilitation is possible and evidence would support me in this.”

The commissioner also believes the age of criminal responsibility should be raised here from 10 to 16.

“It provides the opportunity to deliver the best services to the child and family at the earliest opportunity and therefore increasing the likelihood that children do not repeat criminal behaviours and ultimately keep communities safe,’’ she said.

