Platinum party at the palace: Royal family and stars pay tribute to Queen during Jubilee concert

“You laugh and cry with us, and most importantly you have been there for us’’

It was the very definition of a Royal Command performance, Queen for the Queen, making sure the Palace and the Jubilee celebrations rocked.

Queen and Adam Lambert delivered an electric opening to the platinum party at the Palace.

But it was THE Queen who stole the show appearing in a comedy sketch with Paddington bear who initiated the beat of We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.

Queen’s guitarist Brian May made a memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while shredding on his guitar.

Even Princess Charlotte and Prince George got in on the act, waving their Union Jack flags along to the song We Are The Champions as they sat in the Royal Box at the front in between their parents.

And even though the Queen was not there in person, instead watching it all on TV nearby, her presence was felt.

As part of the special Jubilee event, film footage of the Queen at her coronation was played with a voiceover of the monarch saying: "When I was 21 I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God's help to make good that vow. I do not regret nor retract one word of it.". It was followed by pre-recorded video messages from famous faces who spoke of their love for the monarch.

James Bond star Craig said: "Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.”

The actor (54) also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony where it looked like Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: "I will follow you anywhere Mam, out of any helicopter door."

Beatles star Sir Paul, 79, paid his respects to the monarch by saying: "I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years."

While former US First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family.

She said: "I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family.

"Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

"I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma'am, for your remarkable example."

The famous Mall rocked for hours to music down the decades with rock and pop stars giving it their all to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Rod Stewart Diane Ross, Duran Duran, Mabel and George Ezra, among the many singers paying tribute, banging out hit after hit, in front of a crowd so big it was impossible to put an exact figures on it.

And it wasn’t only the young Royals there enjoying every minute of it. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall applauded to singer Alicia Keys’s performance of her hit Superwoman.

About to sing her hit Girl on Fire, Keys told the crowd: "You know when I'm in London, I feel like I'm home. It reminds me so much of New York. I love you London."

The Queen’s son Prince Charles and her grandson the Duke of Cambridge paid their own special tribute to the longest serving monarch in UK history.

Charles spoke movingly about the Queen calling her "Mummy" and described how "you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us..."

"On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

Prince William, who champions environmental issues, said: ”Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy – and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come.

“They will be able to say – with pride at what’s been achieved – `What a Wonderful World’.”