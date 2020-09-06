Plumber organises golf day to raise funds for Noah Donohoe search team

A plumber who joined the search for Noah Donohoe has arranged a golf day to raise money for the charity that organised the operation.

Gary Hutchinson decided to act after learning the Community Rescue Service was largely self-funded and received next to no government help.

Fortwilliam Golf Club, which Gary (right) is a member of, generously offered up their facilities for free this Friday after he approached them.

The north Belfast man also enlisted the help of professional golfer Wayne Telford and Golf Events Northern Ireland.

"I just thought it was crazy that these guys get absolutely no funding and are self-reliant. I knew straight away I wanted to help," Gary said.

"The response we have had so far is great. With the help of people like Wayne and John Ferguson from Golf Events NI, the momentum has really picked up.

"We still have a few spaces to fill for both teams and sponsors, but hopefully we will fill those in the week before the event on Friday."

Gary Hutchinson

John Ferguson, CEO of Golf Events Northern Ireland, said he was more than happy to lend a hand.

"When Wayne asked us to help Gary out, within minutes of chatting to him I was happy to get Golf Events Northern Ireland on board to do whatever we could," he added.

"The Community Rescue Service does amazing work and it's nothing short of unbelievable that they have to self-fund.

"I'd ask everyone out there to get behind this golf day, be it as a sponsor, a team or even by making a simple donation."

The restaurant at Fortwilliam Golf Club has created a special menu for the day and will donate £2 from every meal sold to the charity.

The Community Rescue Service, which was set up in 2007, has more than 200 search technicians, 70 support staff, 26 boats and 24 vehicles across 10 teams.

It was also the subject of the acclaimed BBC Northern Ireland documentary series The Search.

÷ For more information about the work of the Community Rescue Service and to make a donation, visit its website, www.communityrescue.org