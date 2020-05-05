Police act over Belfast boy racers' tribute to Sean 'Bo' Monaghan during coronavirus lockdown

STUNTS: Large crowds congregate n Poleglass as cars do doughnuts as a mark of respect to Bo Monaghan

POLICE issued six fines and notices for breaches of coronavirus regulations after a large crowd gathered for a tribute by boy racers to their dead pal.

More than 100 people came out to watch loops and burnouts in cars owned by mates of Sean 'Bo' Monaghan in west Belfast last week.

The popular young man from Poleglass passed away on Thursday, with messages of condolences and tributes pouring in from friends on social media.

Graffiti also went up on walls around the estate saying "RIP Big Bo" and "Forever young Bo".

Some pals then turned up near to where he lived and attracted dozens of onlookers as they screeched up and down the road in high-powered saloons.

Police said they were tipped off about the gathering in advance, and mounted checkpoints and brought in recording equipment to gather evidence of potential criminal behaviour.

Videos of the stunts and images of the police in the area were shared on Facebook, with Bo's brother John Monaghan saying: "F*** bro I bet you're doing some laughing you would have loved that. Fly high son."

Chief Inspector Gary Reid told Sunday Life: "We were made aware on Thursday afternoon of plans to hold a memorial gathering in west Belfast on Thursday night which was to involve a number of vehicles.

Bo Monaghan

"Our officers attended the Poleglass and Twinbrook areas on Thursday evening where we conducted a number of vehicle checkpoints. Officers spoke with a number of people, and three fines and three community resolution notices were issued to individuals for breach of Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

"As a result of these checkpoints, we also arrested a 28-year-old man in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

"An evidence-gathering operation was also in place on Thursday night, and we will now review all evidence gathered and, if any offences are detected, a police investigation will be carried out."

Chief Inspector Reid added: "We know that when a loved one or someone close to you dies it is a very sad time, and that what occurred on Thursday night was designed to act as a tribute and as a mark of respect.

"However, we are all living in unprecedented times and the emergency regulations introduced by the Government are there for a reason - to save lives.

"I want to take this opportunity to urge everyone to play their part to keep people safe during this global health emergency crisis. The aim at this time is the protection of life and the regulations have a vital role to play in saving lives."

Bo's funeral will take place on Tuesday ahead of burial in Milltown Cemetery, with a request that mourners adhere to social distancing rules.

In a touching tribute to her brother, Laura Monaghan posted on her Facebook profile: "Well big bro nothing much I can say apart from I'm actually broken into a million pieces. We all love and miss you so much big bro sleep tight my angel and look over mummy and daddy and the rest of us."

The PSNI has issued 377 fines and 639 community notices against people flouting lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland since March 30. Out of those, 88 notices were issued in the past week.

Antrim and Newtownabbey has had the largest number of community resolution notices (17) of all the districts in the last week.