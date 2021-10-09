Police believe drug accused operates in crime gang

Drugs, ledger and £10k seized in Newry raid

A man police believe “operates at a high level” in an organised crime gang appeared in court on Saturday accused of dealing in cannabis and cocaine.

Despite police objections that he had access to cash and contacts to help him flee, 28-year-old Sean Kiernan was freed on bail after Lisburn Magistrates’ Court heard that his mother is prepared to put her house “on the line” as a surety for her son.

Kiernan, from the Fairy Hill Road in Newry, appeared at court by videolink from Lurgan PSNI station where he was charged with six offences, all alleged to have been committed on October 8 this year.

The alleged offences include possessing cocaine and cannabis, having the drugs with intent to supply, having counterfeit currency and having criminal property.

The court heard that during a search of Kiernan’s home, cops uncovered herbal cannabis, 500 grams of cocaine, 600 grams of a suspected “billing agent,” 30,000 counterfeit euro and £10,000 in cash along with a ledger.

A prosecuting lawyer said within that ledger there were “slang terms” used for cocaine and cannabis and that it also detailed a collection of “64 jackets” which investigators believe is a reference to kilos of cannabis.

There were also references, said the lawyer, to collecting drugs from Belfast, Portadown and Kilkeel, adding that while tobacco was also seized during the search, that aspect of the investigation is being handled by the HMRC.

Arrested and interviewed Kiernan refused to answer police questions.

A detective constable told the court: “Police believe that he may have access to cash and property to facilitate his flight from the jurisdiction given what was found at the property.”

It was those seizures, along with the ledger, that give police concerns that “the defendant operates at a high level within a trafficking network.”

Defence counsel Damien Halleron suggested that Kiernan could be freed with a package of bail conditions and that his mother is “prepared to put forward her house as a surety”.

Freeing Kiernan on his own bail with a cash surety of £10,000, District Judge Eamon King ordered the defendant to report to police three times a week. The case was adjourned to November 3.