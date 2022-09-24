Police dog recovers after vicious kick and 'crushing' attack

PSNI deployed a helicopter and a dog in the hunt for the defendant

A police dog which was kicked and “crushed” by a man hiding in undergrowth has made a full recovery, a court has been told.

David Thompson (40) admitted charges including causing “criminal damage” to the police dog, possessing a knuckle duster and driving whilst unfit.

Thompson, from Southland Dale in Belfast, was recently handed a six-year sentence over the robbery from an ATM engineer of a ‘cash cassette’ containing £14,000.

In relation to the attack on the police dog, the PSNI received a report of a van driving “erratically” in July last year.

Police then saw the van at a filling station and witnessed Thompson being unsteady on his feet, suspecting he was under the influence “of drugs”.

Thompson initially gave false details and bolted when police tried to handcuff him, running across four lanes of traffic on a dual carriageway in Co Antrim.

Police were unable to locate him and a police helicopter and dog were deployed in the hunt.

That’s when Thompson was found ‘hiding’ in undergrowth.

“The defendant kicked out at the dog and struck the dog on the muzzle. At being kicked, the dog bit the defendant on the hip. He then began to strike out and fight with the dog,” a prosecutor explained.

The dog was called away, but then sent in again when an officer thought Thompson was going to attack him.

“The defendant then rolled over the dog and was grabbing at the dog’s head, crushing him under his body. The officer could see the dog was struggling and then instructed the dog to leave,’’ added the prosecutor.

The hearing in Ballymena last week was told a vet was called in and, after a “treatment plan of painkillers”, the dog has made a full recovery.

Thompson was taken to hospital for a bite would. The court was told he made full admissions at interview, is now “drug free” and had been working as a painter in the jail.

Thompson was jailed for five months, banned from driving for 18 months and fined £550.