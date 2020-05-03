Police investigating after Shankill bomber Sean Kelly restrained by passers-by during incident outside Belfast supermarket

Sean Kelly being restrained during the incident

The PSNI is investigating after Shankill bomber Sean Kelly had to be restrained by passers-by during an incident outside a Belfast supermarket yesterday.

The mass killer was pictured wielding a stick after a customer was asked to leave the Eurospar at the Flax Centre in Ardoyne.

Several men and women restrained ex-IRA prisoner Kelly who was in an agitated state.

Sunday Life understands that he reacted to a comment made during the scuffle. Mobile phone footage of the row has since been viewed thousands of times on social media platforms.

Another man being restrained during the melee

Sean Kelly during the incident

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police are aware of a video posted on a social media platform on Saturday 02 May.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Sean Kelly

Kelly (47), who works at the Flax Centre Eurospar, murdered nine innocents in the October 1993 Shankill bomb in which fellow IRA member Thomas Begley died. More than 50 others were maimed in the no warning blast, for which he received nine life sentences.

Kelly was released early in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. In 2013, he publicly apologised for the slaughter, however this was rejected by the families.