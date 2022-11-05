Police officer denies hitting man with baton

A police officer has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on a man who was struck to the head with a baton.

David Dumican pleaded not guilty to the to the single charge against him which allegedly occurred in June 2018.

Craigavon Crown Court was told the 55-year-old officer, whose addresses was given as c/o Gough PSNI station, initially struck Aaron Beeton on the head with his police issue baton.

When he was crouched over with his head in his hands, he allegedly struck him again on the back.

The prosecution said the incident, which occurred during a disturbance on the William Street area of Lurgan, was partially captured on other officers’ body worn cameras.

Mr Beeton was treated in intensive care following the incident which was investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

The court on Wednesday was told the defence statement will be lodged in the next seven days.

David Dumican was freed on continuing bail. The judge listed the trial to begin in February next year.