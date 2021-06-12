Police officer has lucky escape after ‘driver attempted to run her over’ in Co Tyrone

POLICE have said an officer was "fortunate not to be mowed down" after a driver "attempted to run her over" in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened after a PSNI patrol on an anti burglary operation went to speak to a BMW driver in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement on Facebook, PSNI Mid Ulster said: "When one of our team went to speak to the driver he attempted to run her over and then get away, she jumped clear and was very fortunate not to be mowed down.”

The driver has been arrested for offences included attempted grevious bodily Injury, having no driving licence and no insurance.

He has also been held for drugs possession after searches recovered suspected Class A, B and C drugs.