Police officer’s wife to be prosecuted over indecent images

THE wife of a serving police officer accused of distributing indecent images of children is to be prosecuted.

This means the case against the 42-year-old from Co Antrim will be heard in the crown court.

The judge has banned the media from identifying the defendant after receiving a report from a consultant psychiatrist about her mental health.

She faces three charges including distributing or showing an indecent image of a child, intentionally encouraging or assisting a named male to distribute or show an indecent image of a child, and the improper use of a communication network.

The alleged offences took place back in March 2020.

The case was first before the court in early December when a defence lawyer applied for an anonymity order order Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

He said his client’s mental state was such that if she was named in the media, there was a real risk she would take her own life.

Under Article 2, a judge can prohibit identification if they are satisfied that the test has been met.

The guidelines state “a real risk is one that is objectively verified and an immediate risk is one that is present and continuing.”

In this case, the media had sought to argue there was not such a sufficient risk to ban publication of the defendant’s name but with the test having been met, the judge extended the reporting restriction.

On Tuesday a prosecution lawyer told the court, sitting in Ballymena, that the PPS intends to prosecute the case “on indictment” in the crown court. It was suggested that a Preliminary Enquiry could be scheduled for May 10.

The judge said he would review the case a week before, to check it’s ready to proceed.