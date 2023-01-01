Police Ombudsman now investigating case of Martin Kelly who vanished on New Year’s Day 17 years ago

Co Down man last seen 17 years ago at Belfast bar

Raymond Kelly holds a missing person's appeal leaflet outside the old Pat's Bar in Belfast, where his son was last seen

The Police Ombudsman is now investigating the case of a man who vanished on New Year’s Day 17 years ago.

Martin Kelly has not been seen or heard from since he left a bar in Belfast’s Sailortown area after drinking with friends on January 1, 2006.

His father Raymond has fought tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened and says this is his last chance of finding out the truth.

“The police just didn’t care and I want the police to be held accountable here,” Raymond told Sunday Life.

He has came to the conclusion that Martin, who would now be 38, was most likely murdered and did not drunkenly fall into the River Lagan and drown.

Martin, who was a plumber and part-time barman, had gone to the now closed Pat’s Bar to watch a football match with friends.

Shortly before 7pm, his mates left in two taxis to go back to Holywood, and while Martin also left, he returned to the bar around 40 minutes later.

Raymond said he was later told Martin was offered a lift to Holywood by two men sitting at the bar, but after receiving a call on a borrowed mobile phone, he hurriedly left via a side door.

Martin was unfamiliar with the docks area and was last seen on CCTV walking along the riverfront, near what was then the Prudential Insurance office, now home to Capita.

Raymond was also told that some time after his disappearance, a man overheard two young women in a church in Holywood discussing Martin and that they believed he was in trouble that night.

The heartbroken father has now taken the case to the Ombudsman as he believes the immediate investigation into Martin’s disappearance and subsequent enquiries were flawed.

He claims no efforts were made to locate the mobile phone on which Martin received the call and there was a reluctance by police to search the river from the Lagan weir all the way up to the ferry terminals in Belfast port. Raymond also said that police were of the opinion that the two young women in the church in Holywood would likely have no bearing on the case and it was up to him to trace them if he wished.

“There is a lot to investigate from the police attitude and the initial searches right up to the top,” he said.

“Police believe Martin came out of Pat’s Bar very drunk and wasn’t picked up on the cameras at the Policing Board or the Prudential building and therefore he went into the water.

“But I spoke to the staff in the Prudential building and Martin could have walked past as the camera only activates if you are on the property, you could have walked a regiment past the building and not be on the camera.

CCTV footage of Martin on the night he vanished

“I believe Martin was murdered, and if he wasn’t murdered by somebody he met in the harbour area, was it that call on the phone that left him petrified?

“Why did the police not ping the mobile phone? They told me they couldn’t but I was later told they could even if it was in the water.

“They could have found out who was phoning it and from what numbers, so the ombudsman is investigating a lot.”

Raymond wants the ombudsman’s office and the police to walk Martin’s last steps on the night he went missing.

“I want them to re-enact everything, I want them to get a feeling for it because they have all the information, I want them to be there and to see it, smell it, feel it,” he said.

Martin was 6ft 1in, of a slim build and with short dark hair. He was wearing a black, Guinness-branded T-shirt and blue jeans when he disappeared.

A police spokesperson told Sunday Life: “The investigation into the disappearance of Martin Kelly, who went missing from Belfast in January 2006, remains open.

“Whilst we are aware of the continuing impact of Martin’s disappearance on his family, as there is an ongoing PONI investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact police detectives at Musgrave on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Martin is one of 21 people officially classed as being missing in Northern Ireland, a status which remains even if it is almost certain they are now dead.

The longest-standing case of a non-Troubles related disappearance is that of Timothy Hall who has not been seen since January 2, 1983.

He was from the Portstewart area and was believed to have been suicidal.

Timothy Hall

Also still on the list is the Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson, who is thought to have been murdered by killer child rapist Robert Howard.

The 15-year-old was last seen in his car after attending a disco in Bundoran, Co Donegal, in August 1994.

Howard took the location of her body to the grave with his death in prison in 2015, aged 71.

Arlene Arkinson

Another female murder victim still deemed to be missing is Charlotte Murray, who was killed and secretly buried by ex-fiancée Johnny Miller in 2012.

Miller was sentenced to a minimum term of 16 years in jail in 2020 but has yet to reveal where he left the 34-year-old’s remains despite numerous appeals from police and Charlotte’s family.

Charlotte Murray

The oldest person on the list, were they to be found alive, is Alexander Carson.

He was 41-years-old when he disappeared after leaving his house in Larne on New Year’s Day 1990 to visit friends. Alexander would now be 73 if he is still alive.

The chances of a person’s body being found even after a very long period are never completely nil. In May 2020, the remains of Michael Anthony Lynch were discovered by fishermen on Lough Erne some 18 years after he vanished.

Known as Tony, he was reported missing by his family in January 2002 and was formally pronounced dead following identification via dental records. It was determined by a coroner earlier this year that he had driven his car at speed into the lake to take his own life.