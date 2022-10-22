Police plea not to share horrific photos of Rathcoole murder victim Ryan McNab

Third killing in Rathcoole in just 18 months

Police have appealed for people not to share gruesome images of Ryan McNab taken just minutes after he was killed.

The 31-year-old was beaten to death at a flat on Barna Square in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening.

This is the third murder to occur in the closely knit housing estate in the past 18 months.

In March last year, Karen McClean (50), was stabbed to death at her home on Derrycoole Way by her son Ken Flanagan, who later took his own life.

In March of this year, 54-year-old Roy Reynolds was mutilated at a property on the same street before his body was dumped at a reservoir in Carrickfergus.

Now locals are dealing with the shock of a third killing.

Images of the murder victim’s lifeless body were shared online but police have appealed for people not to share them.

Read more Family of Rathcoole murder victim say they are ‘devastated’ by his loss

Footage has also emerged of a semi-naked man being arrested by police, with blood evident on his back, sitting on a communal stairwell of the apartment block where Mr McNab was killed.

The pictures and video are too graphic to be published by a family newspaper.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder remains in custody and on Sunday said they had been granted additional time to question him.

The PSNI confirmed they have until 11.30pm under the new extension.

Stunned neighbours said the incident occurred during a drinking session in the flat.

One local added: “There seemed to have been a few people in the flat boozing. It’s very sad, especially as it’s the third murder to occur in Rathcoole in the past 18 months. This isn’t reflective of this estate at all. Yes, we have our problems like everywhere else, but people in Rathcoole look out and try to take care of each other.”

Detective chief inspector Anthony Kelly has appealed for people not to share the images of Mr McNab’s body.

He said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the major investigation team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“We are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family.”

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk