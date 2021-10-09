Police probe Belfast burger bar race-hate crime

Woman caught on camera screaming sickening abuse and throwing bin at staff

Police have appealed for information over the incident which took place on Thursday evening in Belfast city centre.

The enraged customer throws a bin at staff during the exchange which is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Cops are investigating a racially motivated hate-crime after a fast-food worker was called a “foreign b******” and a “dirty, stinking half-caste c***” by an irate punter.

Footage of the incident, which took place at Belfast burger bar Mikey’s Deli, circulated on social media on Friday with police now appealing for information.

In a video clip uploaded to Facebook on Thursday an enraged woman can be seen screaming at staff in the popular fast-food outlet before leaping on to the counter as she tries to attack a female worker.

The angry woman, who appears to have been drinking, also throws several items at staff including a bin which she lifts and throws across the counter.

Throughout the aggressor screams at and goads a female member of staff saying she “shouldn’t even be in Belfast” and calling her a “foreign b******” as well as a “dirty, stinking half-caste c***” before leaving the establishment.

On Friday night the PSNI appealed for information over the incident which they are treating as a racially motivated hate crime.

A spokesman said: “Police in north Belfast are appealing for information following a disturbance in commercial premises in the Bridge Street area on Thursday, October 7. “A report was received shortly before 7.30pm that a woman had entered the premises and became aggressive, assaulting a female member of staff. There was no report of any injuries. “Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.”

In a statement on their Facebook page following the incident Mikey’s Deli thanked customers for their support.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone for all the messages of concern and support, thankfully all staff working were safe and uninjured.

“Mikey’s will not tolerate any form of abuse towards staff or customers.

“The incident circulating on social media is inexcusable and intolerable. It is now in the hands of the police and we will be doing everything to aid the investigation.

“The many messages of support are greatly appreciated. Thank you from all at Mikey’s”