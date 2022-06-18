Police warn public to avoid wanted man suspected of serious crimes

POLICE have issued an appeal for a missing man wanted for alleged serious offences and breaching his High Court bail conditions.

Scott McHugh is wanted as part of Operation Relentless, with an alert going out this afternoon warning people not to approach him.

The PSNI South Belfast social media channel carried a notice advising people who may have information on his whereabouts to call 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the Operation Relentless reference number, RM22032925.

“If you know where he is, do not approach him. Please contact police immediately,” it said.

Operation Relentless was launched by the PSNI almost two years ago to spread trace individuals who fail to turn up to court or have breached their bail conditions.

Police continue to warn members of the public not to leave information about a wanted person on public social media comments, but to inform them by the proper channels.