Policeman ‘used PSNI computer to contact escorts’

A policeman arrested on suspicion of paying for sexual services is alleged to have been using his PSNI computer to contact escorts.

He was taken into custody when he showed up for work at a Belfast station on November 1. His home was also searched.

The officer, whose identity is known to Sunday Life but who cannot be named, has more than 15 years of service.

PSNI sources believe junior officers may have tipped off bosses about his behaviour.

The Police Ombudsman said: “[He was arrested] on suspicion of misconduct in public office for alleged abuse of position for sexual purposes, unauthorised access to PSNI computer systems and paying for sexual services.”