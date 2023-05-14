Polished Paddy perfect for Late Late gig, says chat show king Gerry Kelly

Veteran TV man backs Kielty … but pours cold water on husband and wife idea

Former UTV chat show host Gerry Kelly believes Paddy Kielty is the obvious choice to take over as The Late Late Show presenter but doesn’t think wife Cat Deeley should join him.

Paddy (52) has been heavily tipped to replace outgoing host Ryan Tubridy as the iconic RTE programme undergoes a revamp.

The Co Down funnyman is now the bookies favourite after his odds were slashed last week while rumours swirled his wife Cat might also take on the role with him.

Paddy emerging as the front-runner comes as no surprise to Gerry who spent almost two decades presenting the much-loved Kelly show.

“It does seem to be on the cards now,” Gerry told Sunday Life. “I tipped him a long time ago for it, when I was looking around at who was available he seemed like the best choice.

“I initially thought they would go for a female southerner just to ring the changes but then I thought why would that have to be?

“Looking at the best person possible at the moment I felt, and still do, that it’s Kielty. He’s matured quite a lot over the past five to 10 years.

“He’s not just that comedian who stood in the Empire and joked about the Real IRA, He’s a changed lad since then and his recent television programme where he spoke to the Irish Government about what a united Ireland should look like in the future was very good.

“I interviewed him in Downpatrick two months ago and I was very impressed with him so it’s no surprise he’s the bookies favourite now.”

Gerry Kelly

Paddy’s wife, former children’s TV presenter and So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley (46), was last week rumoured to be joining him to front The Late Late Show.

One betting firm slashed the odds on the duo presenting the show from 16/1 to 7/1 following a surge in requests from punters but veteran TV man Gerry thinks it would be a bad idea.

He added: “No, no, I think the husband and wife days of presenting television programmes are gone after Richard and Judy, I don’t think it works anymore.

“It was a novelty for a while but I don’t think it would work, I can’t really see Cat wanting to do it.”

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley on the red carpet — © PA

Paddy is now on the verge of landing the Late Late role after negotiations with RTE chiefs reportedly reached an advanced stage in the last few weeks. Gerry, who spent 17 years on air with his Kelly show, says if it’s going to survive it must adapt.

“I think it’s time to ring the changes for The Late Late Show,” he continued: “It’s 60 years old now and the format hasn’t changed but the world has changed.

“I don’t think it has moved with the world but I think they will put a show around Paddy and play to his strengths which will be different to what has gone before. It’s an absolutely massive job.”

A young Paddy Kielty at The Empire's comedy night

Asked if he had any advice for Paddy ahead of the big gig being announced, Gerry added: “It’s tough work and you’ve got to be totally committed to it because it’s a monster that just needs fed once a week.

“Once Friday comes around the show is done, the monster needs feeding again for the next show so surround yourself with good young researchers, listen to them, and get involved fully.

“Presenting the show is the easiest part of it all, it’s getting there, and the work you do beforehand, I’m sure Paddy knows that already though.

“I’m still waiting for an invite to throw my hat in the ring, of course,” he joked.

“Perhaps they forgot about me or haven’t made their decision yet because they’re going to give me a ring.”