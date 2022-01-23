Poll reveals 48pc want Northern Ireland football team anthem change

But 40pc want God Save The Queen to remain

Northern Ireland players stand together as the national anthem is played before a match.

ALMOST half of local people think playing God Save the Queen before Northern Ireland international football matches should be dropped, according to a new poll.

The exclusive survey by LucidTalk for the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life asked if the Irish Football Association (IFA) should switch to a Northern Ireland specific anthem instead.

Of the 3,112 people who took part, 48 per cent of people said the organisation should make a change, 40pc said God Save the Queen should not be dropped and 12pc said they didn’t know, weren’t sure or had no opinion.

But the difference in responses was more stark when broken down by religion with 75pc of Protestants saying the national anthem should still be played before matches with only 16pc in favour of a change and 9pc didn’t know, weren’t sure or had no opinion.

Of those Catholics who took part, 80pc said God Save the Queen should be changed for something else. Only 8pc thought it should be kept while 13pc didn’t know, weren’t sure or had no opinion.

When those of “other or no religion” were asked, 62pc said the anthem should be changed with 25pc against and 13pc said they didn’t know, weren’t sure or had no opinion.

The survey was conducted across Northern Ireland over three days earlier this month.

The idea of switching from God Save the Queen to a neutral anthem has previously been proposed by senior sporting figures, including former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

Speaking in the UTV documentary A Game of Two Halves which aired last month, Mr O’Neill said he was in favour of changing to something the whole team could sing together.

Michael O'Neill

"I felt we were at a disadvantage in the anthem, because I could see how other countries would either sing their anthem or display, real patriotism, you know, a real togetherness, real emotion during the anthem,” he said.

"And we never really got that.

“I just felt we needed something that potentially, we could use as our identity the same way, as you know, if you ask someone from Wales or Scotland, where they're from, they'll tell you they're Scottish, or Welsh, they won't say they're British.”

In the same programme the captain of the Northern Ireland women’s team, Marissa Callaghan, also said she would be in favour of a change.

Marissa Callaghan

"As a Catholic player, unfortunately I don't get that experience of standing tall and singing the anthem as loud as I can but it doesn't take away the pride and the passion and what it means to pull on the green shirt,” she said.

"It will take someone to think outside the box and be brave enough to move it forward."

Rory Best

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best said in the programme he didn’t feel the playing of God Save the Queen before Northern Ireland international football matches was inclusive for all supporters.

“For me, it’s potentially not the way an anthem should be. I understand that God Save The Queen is Northern Ireland’s anthem because we’re part of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“You don’t want to say that you find it strange because it is the anthem of Northern Ireland, but in terms of everything that I’ve done in sport, it’s been about including people. It’s not very inclusive.”

The chief executive of the IFA, Patrick Nelson, told the programme the organisation would take part in any future public discussion about the playing of the anthem.

Patrick Nelson

"Northern Ireland is a complex place and it is an issue that stirs a lot of emotions in people," he said.

"Some of it is positive, in terms of wanting to keep the anthem, and for some people they would like to change it. We will join any official public debate if it ever happens.”