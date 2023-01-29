Poll shows NI split over Mary Lou McDonald’s protocol talks snub

Northern Ireland is almost evenly split on whether Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald should be included in all-party talks on the protocol.

An exclusive new poll for the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life shows that people are starkly divided down unionist and nationalist lines on the issue.

The LucidTalk survey of almost 1,500 people from across Northern Ireland asked whether the TD for Dublin Central should be included or excluded in future all-party talks in Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

Earlier this month, Ms McDonald was told she could not attend a meeting between Stormont party representatives and the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Ms McDonald claimed she had been deliberately excluded and Sinn Fein withdrew from the talks but Mr Cleverly said it was for reasons of diplomatic protocol.

She described the move as “beyond bizarre” while the government pointed out that Ms McDonald had not attended a meeting in Belfast in December with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said the decision was “absolutely daft”, while Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw called it was a distraction and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he did not want to “intrude on their (Sinn Fein’s) grief on that matter”.

The survey found that of those asked who identified themselves nationalist/republican an overwhelming 91% said the Sinn Fein leader should be included in any future all-party talks.

Of those who said they were unionists only 12% agreed while those in the Alliance/Green Party/Others designation some 56% said she should be included.

The strongest section in favour of not inviting Ms McDonald to the talks table were unionist with 83% against the idea.

Just 7% of nationalist/republicans took the same stance while 29% of Alliance/Green Party/Others also believe she should continue to be excluded.

The overall results for Northern Ireland were 48% in favour of inviting her back to all-party talks with 47% against.

Results for the “Don’t know/Not sure/No opinion” response were 5% for unionists, 2% for nationalist/republican, 15% for Alliance/Green/Others and 5% for Northern Ireland overall.

The same poll also revealed that a majority of unionists would vote against the Good Friday Agreement if the same referendum were held today. Only 35% of those who identified as unionist said they would back the deal while 95% of nationalists would vote “Yes”.