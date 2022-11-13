Poll: Three-quarters of people in Northern Ireland doubt PSNI able to crack unsolved murder cases

Most people doubt police will crack cases: poll

Sean Fox was gunned down in a gangland type shooting while he sat in a west Belfast social club on October 2

Three-quarters of people in Northern Ireland doubt the police will be able to crack unsolved murder cases, an exclusive new poll has found.

A LucidTalk survey for Sunday Life and Belfast Telegraph also revealed that those who describe themselves as having no religion/other have the greatest confidence in the force’s crime-solving abilities.

Most of the 20 gangland killings in north and west Belfast over the last 10 years are still unsolved, including that of drugs boss Sean Fox last month.

The poll was conducted earlier this month and interviewed almost 1,500 people on range of topics.

The killers of Sean Fox were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene after murdering him

It also found that those aged 18 to 44 were more negative in their opinion of the police force than those in an older age bracket.

Protestant respondents tended to have a slightly more positive opinion of police ability than Catholics, but still returned an overall unfavourable position.

When asked about the police’s chances of solving organised crime deaths and those still outstanding from the Troubles, 43% said they had little confidence, 32% had absolutely no confidence, 2% had total confidence, 20% had some confidence and 3% didn’t know or had no opinion.

When broken down by age, 18 to 44-year-olds had the joint most negative attitude to the PSNI in relation to solving murder cases, with 40% saying they had no confidence in that regard.

In the same age bracket, 38% said they had little confidence, while only 2% said they had total confidence, 16% said they had some confidence and 4% said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

The older age group of 45-plus weren’t far behind in their low opinion on the likelihood of police bringing murderers to book, with 47% saying they had little confidence and 27% stating they had absolutely no confidence.

Just 1% of the same age group said they had complete confidence in that area, while 2% said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

The most negative opinion of the murder-solving ability of the force was among the Catholics questioned, with 40% stating they had absolutely no confidence and 43% saying they had little confidence.

Only 1% said they had total confidence, while 14% had some confidence and 2% didn’t know or had no opinion.

When Protestant respondents were asked the same set of questions, 26% said they had no confidence and 45% said they had little confidence.

Of the same group, 2% said they had total confidence, 25% had some confidence and 2% didn’t know or had no opinion.

The most favourable responses to the question came from those of no religion or other, with almost half (48%) saying they had some confidence in the police to solve outstanding murder cases and 2% stating total confidence.

But 25% of the group said they had no confidence at all, 19% had little confidence and 6% didn’t know or had no opinion.

The poll results, published in yesterday’s Belfast Telegraph, also showed voting intention becoming ever more polarised, with Sinn Fein being the first choice among voters in the same survey group on 32% (up two percentage points on the last polling data in August), followed by the DUP in second with 27% (up three) and Alliance third with 15%.