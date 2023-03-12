Popular Belfast Thai restaurant facing hygiene breach court case

A highly rated Thai restaurant is being taken to court over alleged hygiene breaches.

Siam Kitchen faces three charges of contravening food safety regulations in a case brought by Belfast City Council.

It is alleged the restaurant did not have adequate pest control measures at its Woodstock Road premises in east Belfast.

The business is also accused of inadequately pest-proofing the building to prevent contamination and failing to keep it clean and in good order.

All three charges are dated on the same day in February last year, according to court documents.

The case against the popular restaurant is due to be mentioned before Belfast Departmental Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Sunday Life contacted the operators of the eatery for comment.

Read more Butcher accused of selling turkeys unfit for humans

Siam Kitchen, which uses the former name for Thailand, has a four out of five in the Food Hygiene Rating system, commonly known as Scores on the Doors.

Following an inspection last August, its food handling was judged to be “very good”, its cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were said to be “good”, while the management of food safety was put at “generally satisfactory”.

It is also highly rated by customers online, according to reviews on Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.

One person hailed it as the best Thai restaurant in Belfast, writing: “If you want a Thai meal, don’t waste your time or money going anywhere else”.

Another happy customer went even further, saying it was the best Thai food they have had in the UK.

“My partner and I ate here to try it out and loved it so much we’ve back at least once a month since,” they wrote.

“My boyfriend lived in Thailand for four months and has reported this is the best Thai food he’s had in the UK.”

Another heaped similar praise on the restaurant, saying it was the best vegan or vegetarian food in Ireland.

They wrote “Unbelievably delicious food and service. It’s a cute little shop with great staff.

“The food was out of this world. One of the chiefs even made us a special coffee drink.”