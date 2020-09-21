Portadown market dispute turns nasty - staff ‘in tears’ after being accused of dodgy dealing

Portadown 2000. Jackie Hannon and husband John on their Fruit and Veg stall in William Street Portadown market. Picture Colm O'Reilly

A row over the reopening of a market in a Co Armagh town has led to legal threats.

Traders in Portadown are up in arms over plans to relocate their market to a tent.

A petition against the move, signed by more than 1,000 people, was handed into Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Friday by a group of stall holders.

But Portadown 2000, the company that runs the market, said it was seeking legal advice over abusive comments made to its employees on Facebook.

The row erupted over plans to erect a tent rather than reopen the traditional market hall in William Street, which was closed when lockdown was imposed.

Traders fear break-ins, rats, mice and cold weather during the winter months if they are forced to move.

But Portadown 2000 said it had taken professional advice on the reopening of the original market hall and had been told it was unsafe.

Traders believe that with safety measures in place, there should be no problems with reopening the venue — and some are refusing to move.

There is local support for the stall holders too, with a Facebook group called Save Portadown Farmer’s Market attracting more than 1,400 members.

Jackie Hannon, who has run a fruit and vegetable stall in the market for 35 years, said: “Its an absolute disgrace, especially at a time when people are losing their jobs and we are having to fight tooth and nail to try and stay in business.

Portadown 2000. Shirley Houghton and fellow market traders handing over the petition to DUP Carla Lockhart in William Street Portadown. Picture Colm O'Reilly

“We have been trading in the street and we are going to stand our ground and not go into the tent. One gust of wind and it (the tent) is gone anyway.

“The trading hours they are proposing and stall prices will mean it’s not viable for us.”

Another enraged trader, Shirley Houghton, who sells costume jewellery and hasn’t been able to trade since lockdown, added: “Portadown 2000 says the market hall is not safe and compliant, yet they have spent even more ratepayers’ funds to obtain a tent for future trading.

“A tent is not a safe or secure environment to sell foodstuffs because of vermin and it would not be secure for goods left overnight as most traders sell Friday and Saturday.

“It is also not suitable for the winter weather and it will be too cold to trade in.

“There was no consultation with traders prior to this proposed relocation.

“None of the existing traders are willing to sign up for the new tent market because it would greatly affect their profits, their health and the condition of their produce.”

Brian Walker, chair of Portadown 2000, said he spent Thursday trying to console staff upset by online comments about the row.

“It has been an absolute nightmare. We have seven employees and most of them were in tears due to the abuse and accusations being made online over the last week,” he added.

“It has got so bad that we are now taking legal advice as people have been accused of dodgy dealing and lining their own pockets. It has got completely out of hand.

“The members of Portadown 2000 are all volunteers. It is horrendous to suggest anyone is lining their own pockets.

“We are just trying to do a job. We have taken professional advice and we have been advised that the old market hall is not safe. I am not prepared to put my staff’s health or the health of the public at risk.

“We have had 20 stall holders sign up for the new marquee.

“If I have to take legal action, I will because this has gone beyond normal behaviour and it has to stop.”

Local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said she would speak to both sides to try and resolve the dispute.

“I want to see it amicably resolved because it does no one any good to have unrest within Portadown 2000 and with the market traders,” she added.

“I will be working with both sides to try and resolve this situation.”