Portadown thug just out of jail back in court again after car damaged

Accused granted bail pending suitable address being found

A thug recently released from prison after harassing his former girlfriend has appeared in court again, this time accused of damaging a car and smashing windows.

Ryan Pepper (30), from Ashfield Drive in Portadown, is charged with causing criminal damage on July 4.

Craigavon Magistrates Court was told police were called to reports of a drunk man outside a property in Portadown “shouting and throwing stones”.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had left.

But the alleged victim claimed he had seen two men, one of whom he recognised as Pepper.

With the incident partially recorded on CCTV, an officer told the court that even though the defendant knew police wanted to speak to him, he had been avoiding them.

It was also claimed he had told a relative he planned to approach the authorities but failed to do so.

The officer said police were objecting to bail because of Pepper’s record of 141 convictions and fears he would commit further offences.

They added: “We believe there’s a serious risk of harm to the injured party because he is a violent offender.”

With Pepper maintaining his innocence, his lawyer said he should be bailed with conditions including that he lives with his mother.

They added: “He was out of custody for five months, and given his record that’s quite a period of time.”

But after the court heard his parent’s address was just “five minutes’ walk” from the alleged victim’s home, Deputy District Judge Laura Levers said she would rather he not be in Portadown at all.

Pepper then shouted from the dock: “That’s not f****** fair. I didn’t f****** do anything. It’s not a f****** murder, for f*** sake.”

He was granted £500 bail with conditions including a curfew, electronic tagging and a ban on contacting the alleged victim.

However, he was taken into custody because one of the conditions is that he has to live at an address approved by police. The judge told him he should count himself lucky to be given bail at all.

The case was adjourned until August 30.

Pepper’s latest spell in prison came after he shouted foul-mouthed abuse at his ex-partner down the phone.

He sent her two “screaming” voicemails, one in which he threatened her with social services and said: “Wait to see what happens to you and your house now.”

Prior to that he was handed a six-month sentence for smashing a shop window with a brick and spitting on police officers.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he appeared in court for again spitting on a policeman, kicking a second and headbutting a third.