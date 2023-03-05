Portrush councillor hits out at ‘nitpickers’ as Harbour Bistro prosecuted

A council has been branded “nitpickers” for prosecuting one of the north coast’s most popular venues for allegedly submitting the wrong form for outside seating.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has accused Portrush’s Habour Bistro of putting furniture in a public area without a valid pavement cafe licence.

According to court documents, the alleged breach of the law began on May 4, 2021, days after coronavirus restrictions were lifted to allow outdoor hospitality to reopen, and ended that July.

During a brief hearing at Coleraine Departmental Magistrates Court last week, a lawyer for the council said they believed the alleged breach occurred because an application for a temporary licence was made in error.

The prosecution is being taken against the parent company, Owey Enterprises Ltd, the address of which was given as the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

District Judge Peter King adjourned the case until May for another application to be made to the council.

The Ramore group of restaurants

Ulster Unionist councillor Norman Hillis told Sunday Life the case could have been avoided if “common sense” had been applied. “Surely to God a phone call [from the council] could have resolved this?” he said.

“I am a bit disappointed that something which strikes me as minor has ended up in a court.

“Everybody was under a fair amount of stress with Covid, and we were just starting to emerge from [lockdown].

“This could have been solved without the heavy hand. There’s a lot of nitpickers running around.

“Is there no common sense? I think common sense has gone out the window, to be honest.

“These were people who were shut for months. It’s a bit unfortunate as somebody could have lifted the phone.

“If we could only just apply a little bit of common sense, we would save people stress, bother and expense.”

In the run-up to bars and restaurants being allowed to reopen, there was widespread confusion on what outdoor spaces met the guidelines.

Some venues were told just days before the restrictions were due to be lifted that their outdoor seating areas were not suitable, despite some being the same spaces that were allowed when restrictions were lifted the previous year.

The Habour Bistro is part of the Ramore group, which also includes a wine bar, the cafe of the same name and the famous Harbour Bar itself.

It was set up by husband-and-wife chef team George and Jane McAlpin in 1986, starting with the Ramore restaurant.

It is now a multimillion-pound concern and one of the most popular destinations for holidaymakers and day trippers visiting the seaside town.

The business’s contribution to the local area was acknowledged in the 2019 New Year’s Honours, when both George and Jane were awarded the British Empire Medal for services to tourism.

The bistro was approached for comment.