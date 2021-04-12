Portstewart mum of baby boy cancer tragedy in court on charity fraud charges

Woman conned two support groups, hearing is told

A mother who lost her baby boy to a rare form of leukaemia has been accused of defrauding two cancer charities.

Fiona Quigley faces two charges of fraud by abuse of position, allegedly committed against Angel Wishes and Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

The 32-year-old, from Old Mill Grange in Portstewart, appeared for the first time at Belfast Magistrates Court via video-link on Wednesday.

The case was adjourned to the Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

It is alleged that on dates between October 2017 and November 2018, while acting as a charity fundraiser, Quigley was given money for Angel Wishes but then "failed to give any or all said monies" to the charity.

She is accused of committing the same offence against Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI on dates between December 1, 2016, and October 9, 2018.

District Judge Steven Keown released the defendant on her own bail of £500 and granted legal aid.

Quigley and her tragic son Jay made news headlines in 2015 when his battle against acute myeloid leukaemia saw him go for a pioneering umbilical cord stem cell transplant in a bid to save his life.

Jay was diagnosed with the hard-to-treat blood cancer in March 2015 when he was just three months old and had to start chemotherapy sessions - but with a two-thirds chance of the disease returning.

Speaking while waiting in hope for a date for his potentially life-saving treatment, his mother said: "It's devastating getting told each time that the chemotherapy hasn't worked.

Fiona Quigley

"I wish it was me with it (the cancer), not my baby boy.

"He hasn't even had the chance to see the world or grow up. It's not fair.

"Everyone asks how I cope and I'm often told how people admire me for being so strong, but he's my son.

"Without me by his side, he wouldn't have a chance, so it's not a matter of choice - I have to be strong.

"As much as my heart is breaking on the inside, I have two kids who need their mummy."

Jay had pioneering surgery at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, with doctors using blood from a donor umbilical cord to grow new stem cells in a bid to replace the bone marrow destroyed by his rare form of cancer.

Despite the best efforts of specialists in Belfast and Bristol, Jay died in December 2015 and was laid to rest in Portstewart Cemetery following a celebration of his life.