Pregnant Northern Ireland mum spared jail over blast bomb

A pregnant young mum who admitted having a “lethal” blast bomb has been spared jail because of her children and she acted under pressure from a co-accused.

While mother-of-three Rebecca Gallagher-Gregory was handed an 18 month jail sentence at Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr QC suspended it for two years.

But her warned the 21-year-old, who is four months pregnant with her fourth child, that if she reoffended she would have to serve that sentence in addition to any other sentence imposed.

At an earlier hearing Gallagher-Gregory, from Market Street Court in Tandragee, admitted possessing an explosive device under suspicious circumstances which her then boyfriend Ross Hardy constructed and stashed in her kitchen cupboard.

Last month bomb builder 22-year-old Hardy, from Scarva Lodge in Scarva, was handed a three year sentence but he is already free due to time served on remand.

The improvised blast bomb device, which had to be made safe by bomb disposal experts, was uncovered in a kitchen cupboard at Gregory’s former home at Woodview Park in Tandragee in November 2019.

Previous courts heard Gregory told police he had built the bomb “intending to use it, if required, to frighten people who sought to fight him.”

Using powder extracted from a firework and a fuse from a banger, he also added shrapnel such as screws and batteries.

Sentencing Gallagher-Gregory on Friday, Judge Kerr told the court how she claimed to have been “under pressure” to hide the blast bomb in her house.

He said: “I’m perfectly happy to accept the proposition that as a result of her association with the co-accused, that this is a case where she felt under pressure.”

He aid he found it inconceivable that Gallagher-Gregory had any malicious intent in possessing the bomb, revealing that the facts and reports confirmed there is no suggestion or hint that she is connected to terrorism.

Judge Kerr said the proper sentence would 12 months but added: “In view if the fact that she had a young family and that this was an offence she was led to by her situation with another person…that she has broke all ties to, the appropriate this time do is to suspend that sentence for two years.”