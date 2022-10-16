Primark fire: Firms face charges over Belfast blaze

Three companies accused of health and safety breaches

Damage to the building after the blaze

Three companies are to face court this week on health and safety charges over the Primark Bank Buildings blaze four years ago.

Sunday Life can reveal that representatives of the firms will appear in court in Belfast this Friday to be formally arraigned on alleged health and safety breaches.

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, faces two charges of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work and failing to ensure the safety of workers not in their employment.

AF Roofing Ltd, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, faces the same charges under the Health and Safety at Work (Northern Ireland) Order 1978.

And Boyd Project Services Ltd, of Roguery Road, Toomebridge, Co Antrim, faces a single charge of failing to ensure the safety of non-employees.

In June this year, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced its decision to start criminal proceedings in relation to the blaze. “The PPS has taken decisions to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following a fire at the Primark building in Belfast city centre on August 28, 2018,’’ it said.

The fire was accidental

“The decisions follow a careful consideration of all the available evidence contained in an investigation file submitted by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland in June 2021.

“The prosecutions are in relation to alleged health and safety failings that were discovered as a result of the investigation by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive following the fire. Proceedings will commence in due course.”

Legal sources said at the time that the cause of the fire was not part of the alleged offences.

“These relate to the alleged failure to, as far as reasonably practicable, safeguard employees and/or failure to ensure non-employees were not exposed to risk to their health or safety,’’ said a source.

Bank Buildings, the home of Primark, has been part of the Belfast skyline since 1787. When the fire broke out on August 28, 2018, a member of the public spotted it on the top floor from the street.

The blaze was so widespread it took three days to put it out. The entire building was completely gutted.

It also had a huge impact on the city and businesses close by, with many forced to close their doors for a long time because of the huge structural damage to the Primark building.

The court case comes just weeks before the store is due to reopen to the public on November 1 following a major rebuild and restoration.

The massive blaze — one of the biggest the fire service here had ever dealt with — was started accidentally.

Bennett Construction was carrying out a £30m extension and refurbishment which was weeks away from completion when the fire tore through Bank Buildings.

The 30,000sq ft extension, which escaped unscathed from the blaze, was being added to the rear of the building and was due to make it Primark’s fifth biggest store in the UK.