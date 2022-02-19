Prince Andrew’s birthday not marked by City Hall flag flying

The flag pole at Belfast City Hall was left bare on the birthday of the Duke of York

THE birthday of the disgraced Duke of York was not marked by the flying of the Union flag over Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

The flagpole was left bare after the council voted to drop Prince Andrew’s birthday from the list of designated days on which the national flag should be hoisted above the building.

It instead has been replaced by a new day, July 1, to mark the first day of the Battle of the Somme — the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army during which thousands of men of the 36th Ulster Division were killed or injured.

The duke has already been stripped of honorary titles at three prestigious golf clubs, namely Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County Down.

Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, could also be renamed after Mid and East Antrim Council decided to have the matter debated later this year.

The duke has already stopped using his HRH style and was stripped of his prestigious honorary military roles by the Queen earlier this year.

Last week saw the 61-year-old second son of the Queen settle a civil action in the United States, reportedly for the sum of £12 million, taken by Virginia Guiffre who claimed he had raped her.

She claimed she had been forced to have sex with the duke on three occasions when aged 17 under the orders of Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased paedophile financier and friend of Andrew. The duke had been set to fight her claims in front of a jury in a New York court and the shock agreement contained no formal admission of liability from Andrew, or an apology.