Prince Philip always made me laugh, recalls Dame Mary Peters

Dame Mary Peters last night paid tribute to Prince Philip telling how he loved his visits to Northern Ireland and always had a cheeky joke for her when the pair met.

The Olympic gold medallist (81), who later became the Queen's representative in Northern Ireland, first met the duke at the age of 18 during the Empire Games in 1958 and would go on to spend time with him at official functions on numerous occasions down the years.

After his death on Friday at the age of 99, Dame Mary has fondly remembered a man she felt at ease with and who she says was always in good humour.

She recalled herself and the duke talking arthritis, comparing hand sizes and a joke about Martin McGuinness and Peter Robinson escorting the Queen into Belfast's Crumlin Road Gaol.

She said: "I sat beside him on many occasions at lunches and dinners and we always had a laugh. There was one occasion where we were talking about his arthritic hands. I said to him, 'What makes them worse?' and he said, 'That' and pointed at the red wine on the table, he said, 'I have to avoid that'.

"We were also comparing the sizes of our hands by putting them together and I saw a photographer coming and I put my hand down. He said, 'What's wrong?' and I said that they'd wonder what we were doing. He always made me laugh.

"He always had a joke for me and on one of the last visits to Northern Ireland I accompanied the Queen and Prince Philip as Lord Lieutenant of Belfast to Crumlin Road prison.

With the Queen at Crumlin Road Gaol in 2014

"I had greeted the Queen outside and was bringing her in and the press officer whispered to me, 'Let Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness take the Queen and you and Prince Philip walk behind' which I did.

"It was because Martin and Peter had been in the prison at one stage as inmates and it made more of a story.

"Prince Philip couldn't resist telling you a joke which he did at the time and laughed as loud as I did, I won't repeat the joke.

"He always tried to make everybody relaxed in his company, I remember he used to say to me through the years, 'Oh so you still exist?'

"On the final time I greeted he and the Queen at Belfast City Airport when I was Lord Lieutenant (the Queen's representative in NI) I was going to an event as an honorary Royal Naval Captain later in the evening, it was a beating of the retreat.

"So I asked for permission to receive them at the airport in my naval uniform and as they came off the plane he said, 'Oh my god I've seen it all now,' because of course he had such a naval background.

"He was an interesting guest sitting beside you at dinner or lunch because he kept the conversation going and he always loved coming to Northern Ireland."

A minute's silence was observed at football matches both locally and nationally yesterday to mark the passing of the duke and Lady Mary feels the tributes and news coverage across the country have been fitting.

She said: "I think the coverage that he has received has been extraordinary. The love and affection that people have for him and for his contribution to making the Queen's life so much better and for bringing up their family is wonderful.

"He had been at her side for 74 years, that's a remarkable stretch, not many marriages of today will last that long.

"I will remember him with great affection, I'm feeling so sad that we have lost him but we all have to go sometime and perhaps now was the right time for him. When I got the phone call I was so very sad because I had hoped he would make it to his 100th."

Meanwhile the Dean of Clogher, the Very Rev Kenneth Hall, and Monsignor Peter O'Reilly, who welcomed the royal couple to their respective churches in Enniskillen during the jubilee tour of 2012, paid their own tribute to Prince Philip last night. Thousands lined the streets of the town as their royal highnesses made their way to Saint Macartin's Cathedral for a thanksgiving service.

In a joint statement to Sunday Life, the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic churchmen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and his "lively interest in Fermanagh".

"With the announcement of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, we wish to join our voices with the many others who have sympathised with Queen Elizabeth and their family," they said.

"We do so while recalling the visit of the Queen and Prince Philip to Enniskillen on June 26, 2012.

"Those who were present on that day to see the Queen and Prince Philip cross the street from Saint Macartin's Cathedral to enter St Michael's Church will remember the joy of that occasion and its witness to our one community rooted in our common Christian heritage."