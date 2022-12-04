Princess Anne adds royal touch to the Mary Peters Trust Golden Gala fundraiser

The Princess Royal meets gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his partner, Emilee Carr, along with Holly Hamilton of the BBC

The Princess Royal was guest of honour at the Mary Peters Trust Golden Gala fundraiser at Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Friday night.

The special black-tie event, hosted by actor Jimmy Nesbitt, rounded off a year of celebrations and activities to mark 50 years since Lady Mary Peter’s iconic Olympic gold medal win at Munich in 1972.

Princess Anne is patron of the trust, which Mary established after achieving her own Olympic dream with the aim of nurturing and supporting young sports people from across Northern Ireland to enable them to attain their individual sporting goals.

Others who joined the event included Olympic stars Dame Kelly Holmes, Tessa Sanderson, Joslyn Hoyte-Smith, Christine Ohuruogu, Dalton Grant and Dame Katharine Grainger. Also present and telling their sporting stories were past and current Mary Peters Trust athletes Michael McKillop, Aidan Walsh, Rhys McClenaghan, Eve Walsh-Dann and Amy Hunter.

Lady Mary said: “I’m deeply grateful to HRH The Princess Royal for coming over to Belfast to attend our commemorative finale dinner. It’s been a wonderful evening and a fitting end to an exceptional year. This month 50 years ago, Princess Anne presented me with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy, which she had won the previous year. It’s a very special memory and one that I treasure.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the trust, taken part in fundraising activities or made donations. We really appreciate your help, especially in today’s challenging times. What we do makes a huge difference and, indeed, so many of the medal winning athletes at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are, or have been, supported by the trust. We are all looking forward to seeing how our athletes perform at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.”

Mary’s sell-out Golden Gala included a generous range of auction items headlined by bespoke artworks created by local painters Neil Shawcross and Colin Davidson. In charge of the gavel was best-selling author Lord Archer, who also entertained guests with his stories whilst helping to raise additional funds for the Mary Peters Trust. Also taking part and undertaking roles during the evening were BBC presenters Holly Hamilton and Stephen Watson.