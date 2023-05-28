Prison bosses under fire over day release of convicted murderer who then went on the run

Psycho had failed drug tests

A convicted murderer who went on the run after being freed from prison on pre-Christmas day release should never have been allowed out in the first place.

Life sentence inmate Glen Allen was jailed for a further three months when he appeared at Antrim Crown Court last Wednesday having pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large.

But sources at the high-security Maghaberry Prison revealed that the violent 34-year-old, who stabbed vulnerable William Meek 51 times, should never have been considered for an Unaccompanied Temporary Release (UTR).

They are baffled as to why he was granted the privilege following multiple drug test failures and credible intelligence that he would flee.

“Prior to going out on the UTR last Christmas Glen Allen failed multiple drugs tests and even took an overdose in the poly-tunnels in the gardens at Maghaberry,” explained a jail insider.

“There was further intelligence to say that he would do a runner and yet he was still let out. There needs to be an inquiry into how the Prison Service came to this decision, because it put the public at real risk and thousands of pounds ended up being spent on catching up with him.”

Maghaberry Prison

An NI Prison Service spokesperson said: “People in our care approaching the end of their sentence will be tested prior to release back into the community. Individuals will have fully engaged in a number of tests, which challenge and support them to make positive change in their lives. After being fully risk-assessed, they begin a graduated release programme into the community, firstly under supervision then progressing to short time bounded periods of unaccompanied release where they work in the community.

“Preparing people for release is a vital part of rehabilitation as it reduces their risk of re-offending which helps to make the community safer.”

Allen was on the run for eight days between December 13-21 last year before he was arrested on the north coast and returned to Maghaberry. During this period the public were warned not to approach him due to his propensity for extreme violence.

In 2010, the thug was jailed for life with a minimum 14-and-a-half year tariff for the horrific murder of William Meek.

He stabbed his 35-year-old victim more than 50 times in the neck, chest and head during a chance encounter in June 2008.

At the time of the killing Allen was on bail for assaulting Meek in a disabled toilet in Portrush four months earlier. He told police that his victim had made sexual advances on him.

After seeing Meek in the town again in June, an irate Allen confronted him over the incident. However, he calmed down and the pair went to Meek’s flat to drink alcohol.

At 6am the emergency services were called to the property which was in flames. Shocked fire-fighters carried Meek outside covered in blood, but despite their best efforts he died a short time later.

A pathologist who examined the body found he had suffered 51 stab wounds including one which penetrated “almost the entire breadth” of his skull and brain.

Sentencing Glen Allen for murder Lord Justice Girvan said no matter what the history, “nothing justified the frenzied attack” on Meek which led to his death in “horrible circumstances”.