Prison drug smuggler Maureen Connors granted bail
Paul Higgins
A Co Down woman has admitted smuggling drugs into prison.
Maureen Connors, from Warrenpoint, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court last week to offences dating back to September 2017.
The 22-year-old, with an address at Ganna Way in the port town, admitted possessing cannabis and alprazolam, also known as Xanax, with intent to supply.
She also admitted smuggling the class B and C drugs into Maghaberry prison.
None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court.
Following defence applications, Connors was freed on bail, pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report.
Judge Patrick Lynch QC advised the defendant to fully co-operate with the reports in her own interests.
He ordered her to appear again on November 20.