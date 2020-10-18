Prison drug smuggler Maureen Connors granted bail

A Co Down woman has admitted smuggling drugs into prison.

Maureen Connors, from Warrenpoint, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Crown Court last week to offences dating back to September 2017.

The 22-year-old, with an address at Ganna Way in the port town, admitted possessing cannabis and alprazolam, also known as Xanax, with intent to supply.

She also admitted smuggling the class B and C drugs into Maghaberry prison.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court.

Following defence applications, Connors was freed on bail, pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC advised the defendant to fully co-operate with the reports in her own interests.

He ordered her to appear again on November 20.