Prisons in grip of opioid crisis as one in five inmates getting treatment or awaiting help

Jail addiction services ‘at breaking point’ as authorities admit waiting lists for inmates desperate for help are spiralling

One in five prisoners is either getting treatment for opioid addiction or is on a waiting list for help.

The shocking statistic mirrors the crisis on the streets, with the ever-growing drug problem claiming many lives.

Sunday Life can reveal almost 320 inmates at Maghaberry and Magilligan jails are on opioid substitution therapy or are on a waiting list for treatment.

News of the crisis came after a judge recommended a prisoner get help for the addiction that fuels his offending.

But the 39-year-old heroin and cocaine addict faces a long wait with almost 150 others.

“There has been a huge rise in referrals to prison addiction services. This means that the waiting list for the service is growing each month,’’ the healthcare in prison team told his lawyer.

“We know that waiting for services can be stressful, and we are sorry about that.

“We are also in the process of trying to get more funding to develop the service to meet the demand.

“All referrals received are reviewed and prioritised by the clinical staff. Your client may not always be seen in order of referral.”

The inmate’s solicitor, Jack Murphy, said the situation was deeply worrying and could not be allowed to continue.

“Our client’s case demonstrates that addiction care within the Prison Service is at breaking point,’’ he added. “Due to the ever-increasing waiting lists and clear lack of funding, our client’s addiction needs are not being adequately treated.

“This lack of proper and effective addiction treatment on the part of prison healthcare has led to our client becoming suicidal.”

The solicitor said another prisoner had asked to be put on the addiction waiting list, but was told he could not be because “there are far too many on it (and) it is too dangerous to have that many people on the waiting list”.

Mr Murphy said: “Many of our clients within Prison Service have said that they fear being released into the community without addiction care as they fear they could end up dying on the streets, like so many others have tragically done recently due to drugs.

“We will be corresponding with the relevant bodies and requesting that this issue be addressed urgently to prevent any loss of life of the most vulnerable in our prisons”.

The South Eastern Trust takes the lead when it comes to the health of inmates.

It said the number seeking help had “risen steadily” over the past six years.

A spokesperson added: “The trust is commissioned to provide primary care and mental health services to everyone and has a multi-disciplinary team providing quality patient care on all three prison sites, including those with a history of substance use.

“There has been a significant rise in referrals to the healthcare in prison addictions service, resulting in an increase in those on a waiting list.

“We understand this can be frustrating for service users and we are working with the Department of Health to look at ways to increase capacity and ensure our service users continue to be seen safely and to reduce waiting times.”

A recent Criminal Justice Inspection report highlighted just how widespread drug abuse is within jails.

Half of all prisoners questioned said they had a drugs problem before arriving at Magilligan, and almost a third said they developed a problem there.

Northern Ireland’s biggest prison, Maghaberry in Co Antrim, was once described as being “awash” with drugs.

During the summer a man was jailed for dealing while on remand there during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prison bosses said drug abuse on the inside reflected what was going on the outside and they were doing all they could to fight it.

Half of the current prisoner population, which currently stands at 1,730, has admitted having an addiction, according to the Prison Service.

Mandatory testing, searches and drug dogs are all used to crack down on trafficking and abuse.

The service also pointed to a recent report by the RQIA health watchdog which outlined the need for sufficient or better funding for addiction facilities in jails.