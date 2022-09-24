Protesters rally in Derry over cost-of-living crisis

Councillor Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council hosted a public rally in Guildhall Square on Saturday to highlight the Cost of Living Crisis. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.09.22

Sinead Quinn from Derry Against Fuel Poverty who joined Councillor Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council hosted a public rally in Guildhall Square on Saturday to highlight the Cost of Living Crisis. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.09.22

A PROTEST calling for action to fight the mounting cost-of-living crisis was held in Londonderry on Saturday.

Demonstrators including members of Unison and the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group turned out in Guildhall Square, with thousands more taking to the streets of Dublin at the same time. A similar protest will be held in Belfast next Saturday.

Derry City and Strabane mayor Sandra Duffy, who organised the protest, said she wanted to highlight what families were facing.

She told the rally: “Huge hikes to energy prices which will see household bills go through the roof are placing huge worry on families.

“The British government needs to introduce measures that will cut people’s bills and put a stop to people being ripped off. People in this city need an Executive up and running, ministers in place and parties working together to put money in their pockets.”

Ellen Moore, one of the people at the rally, told the BBC she was worried about the winter months.

She said: “I’m terrified to put the heat on. I’m trying to save whatever I have for when the weather gets colder.

“I should be putting the heat on as I need it, but I just can’t afford it.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the biggest package of tax cuts in 50 years in a so-called mini-budget on Friday.

But Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said it had favoured the wealthy over “ordinary workers”.