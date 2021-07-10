Proud as punch: Boxing legend Ryan Burnett’s baby joy

Glamorous couple expecting new arrival in January

Boxing hero Ryan Burnett and ex-Lord of the Dance star wife Lara are on “cloud nine” after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The glamorous couple, who tied the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos last year, conceived within just two months of trying and are now expecting their new arrival in January.

EXCITEMENT: Ryan and Lara with scans of the baby

The pair announced the news on their social media accounts last week while on holiday in Spain after getting the all-clear at their 12-week scan.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Life, former world champ Ryan (29), from Belfast, said the newlyweds are ecstatic after falling pregnant so quickly.

He said: “We are delighted, absolutely buzzing, we’re both just really very happy. We got married last year and the plan always was to have a child after the marriage so we started trying and we were lucky it happened pretty quickly.

“We’re one of those lucky couples who conceived really soon, within about two months Lara was pregnant. We had expected it to take about a year or so.

Lara and Ryan Burnett on their wedding day in Mykonos

“We found out six weeks ago but wanted to wait until we got the three-month scan before we let people know.

“We had the scan earlier this month and everything was the way it should be, baby was healthy and so on so we decided to announce it whilst we were here on holiday.

“We flew out to Mallorca just to get a week away which has been lovely.

“We had told some close friends and family before the scan as we had to tell someone, we couldn’t keep it to ourselves, but we just wanted to wait until the 12 weeks before announcing it to everyone.

“It’s been lovely, there were so many people who came through to say a lot of nice things on social media, some people I haven’t spoken to for a long time were messaging me which was really nice.

“I’m still absolutely buzzing, we can’t wait for January now. We always said if we had two under two we’d be happy with that and that would hit the nail on the head but we’ll see what happens. I think two is enough for anybody.”

Lara and Ryan Burnett's baby scan

The couple have decided to find out the sex of their baby and while Lara thinks it’s a boy, Ryan says he’ll be happy either way.

He continued: “I think we’re going to find out the sex of the baby when we can, there’s going to be enough surprises so we have said to each other we’re definitely going to find out what it is.

“We’re both very excited about that, Lara seems to think it’s going to be a boy but to be honest I’m not too fussed. Either or and I’ll be very happy.

“All we’ve been doing lately is thinking about names and planning on getting the baby room ready now.

“We’ve got a couple of names that we like but we’re still a long way off so we’re still going to think about everything before making a decision later on.

“We haven’t done the nursery yet as we wanted to wait until we got to the three-month mark and the doctors said everything was fine. Now we have that news, once we get back home, we’re going to start preparing the nursery. It will be full steam ahead now we’ve got the good news from the doctors.”

Former world champ Ryan Burnett

Former bantamweight world boxing champion Ryan retired from the sport due to injury in October 2019 and opened his own private gym in Antrim last summer.

Lara (26), who was previously the lead dancer on Michael Flatley’s global dance sensation Lord of the Dance, also set up her own beauty salon, Lara Rose Beauty, also in Antrim, around the same time.

Ryan added: “I opened the gym just over a year ago and it’s been a bit of a stop-start process because of Covid-19 but when it is open it’s absolutely flying. At the moment I’m busier than what I’ve ever been so that’s really good. Business is going really well when we have been able to operate, I think my name is carrying me very well.

“Also because of the pandemic everyone is wanting to get fit again and because my gym is private we do one-to-one sessions and it seems to be going super well thank God. When baby comes along things might have to change for both of us work wise, I suppose more so for Lara. She’s not really thinking about that at the moment, she’s still on cloud nine.”