PSNI arrest warrant for Glens midfielder Thomas Byrne after court no-show

The PSNI has issued an arrest warrant for Glentoran midfielder Thomas Byrne after the 20-year-old failed to turn up for a court appearance last month.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international had been charged with common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage following an incident in Belfast's Bradbury Place on a night out at the end of October.

Byrne, originally from Dunleer in Co Louth, was due to appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on November 22 but failed to turn up, according to the Courts Service.

It is not known whether the footballer is still in Northern Ireland or has returned to the Republic.

Byrne was told to stay away from The Oval once the incident and court hearing was confirmed, and that remains the stance of the east Belfast club.

"The player has been told to stay away from work pending the outcome of the case," said a club spokesperson. "Once the law takes its course, the club will review its position."

Byrne, who was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Ireland when he joined Brighton and Hove Albion's youth team four years ago, returned to play for St Pat's and Drogheda United in the League of Ireland before joining the Glens last summer.

However, his career faltered on his return to Ireland, hampered by injuries and suspensions as the attacking player was suspended on three occasions at Drogheda in 2017 and his debut for St Pat's was delayed by injury.