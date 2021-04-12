PSNI officer back on duty as spit-mask inquiry continues

Suspended officer back after union intervention

CONTROVERSY: PSNI officers use a spit-hood during an arrest last June

A police officer suspended from duty for placing a spit-hood over a man's head has been reinstated following complaints from his union.

The cop was "repositioned" along with two colleagues involved in the recent arrest in north Belfast.

The controversial mesh and plastic spit-hood masks - which human rights charity Amnesty International wants banned - were introduced by the PSNI last year as a coronavirus protection measure.

They stop suspects from coughing on, spitting at and biting officers. However, there are fears they also prevent breathing.

Cops called to an incident on the Oldpark Road in north Belfast on March 15 placed one over the face of a male who was acting aggressively. Sunday Life understands that he was spitting at officers.

The action initially led to a PSNI officer being suspended and two others repositioned while the Police Ombudsman investigated the matter.

The suspended officer was later reinstated after representations from the Police Federation, of which Mark Lindsay is chair.

POLICE FEDERATION: Mark Lindsay

A spokesman for the officers' union said: "The Police Federation for Northern Ireland represents the officers involved. Following an appeal made by the Federation, the suspension against one officer in this case was lifted.

"This officer has been repositioned along with two of his colleagues while the Ombudsman conducts her investigation."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police attended the report of an incident in the Oldpark Road area of north Belfast on March 15.

"The Police Ombudsman's Office is currently conducting an independent investigation into the actions of the officers who attended the incident. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Last November PSNI chiefs established a working group to "examine the evidence of (spit-hoods) and the impact and use within the organisation". This was after the Policing Board recommended that they should be phased out by the end of 2020.

Amnesty International had earlier called on the PSNI to suspend the use of spit-hoods after "an admission they provide no protection from Covid-19".

In a written response to the charity, police chiefs explained how manufacturers said the hoods are "not designed to stop airborne pathogens or respiratory droplets etc (i.e. Covid-19)".

But the PSNI added they could "counter the virus" if contained in saliva or blood when spitting or biting.

Between March and November 2020, the latest dates for which figures are available, spit-hoods were employed 70 times by the PSNI.

Use of the controversial masks are reviewed on a monthly basis by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Defending spit-hoods, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: "The vast majority of police services in England, Scotland and Wales have been using spit and bite guards for some years.

"Since the introduction of spit and bite guards in March 2020 we have engaged with our key stakeholders and will be conducting a full Equality Impact Assessment into the general issue of spit and bite guards in a non-Covid environment."

