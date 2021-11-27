PSNI officer suspended over alleged sexual misconduct

A PSNI officer has been suspended after an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The force confirmed an internal inquiry is under way and stressed it expected the “highest standards of integrity from police officers and staff”.

It added that any “complaints of conduct contrary to those standards” would be thoroughly investigated.

Last month it was reported that eight serving PSNI officers are currently suspended pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Almost 40 PSNI officers have been subject to internal investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct in the last five years.

Four of the 39 allegations were upheld by the service, resulting in two officers being dismissed from the force.

The type of sexual misconduct reported includes voyeurism, making indecent images of children, possession of child pornography, rape, possession of extreme pornography, purchasing sexual services, sexual assault and accessing pornography on police systems.