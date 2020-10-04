PSNI officers told to keep NHS Covid-19 app off work phones

The PSNI has confirmed it is telling officers not to download the NHS Covid-19 app on their work smartphones.

Last week the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) announced it had issued guidance to forces across the UK urging officers to download the app onto their personal, as opposed to their work, devices following the launch of England's track and trace app.

Responding to a query from Sunday Life, the PSNI said the force was following the NPCC guidance.

A spokesman added: "A priority for us, as a police service, is the health and wellbeing of our officers and staff.

"Our advice and guidance to our officers and staff within the workplace remains in line with the national NPCC position.

"Like all members of the public, officers and staff can choose to download the contact tracing app on their personal mobile devices."

Officers are permitted to carry their personal devices while on duty with the PSNI.

The NPCC told the BBC last week it was carrying out an urgent review of the policy.

A spokesman said: "Police forces use a variety of mobile devices with different system restrictions.

"It is important that we have confidence that the NHS app will work for officers and staff consistently across the country.

"It is for this reason that we have recommended that officers and staff download the app to their personal, as opposed to work, devices rather than (there be) any suggestion of security implications."

The BBC reported the NPCC might drop the policy as soon as this week.

Northern Ireland became the first part of the UK to launch a track and trace app when StopCOVID NI became available in July.

The NPCC previously raised concerns about officers sharing information with human contact tracers on the grounds that it could compromise undercover work and other sensitive operations.

However, because the StopCOVID NI app is designed to keep identities secret, this should not be an issue.