PSNI on alert for Rangers Old Firm party on Belfast's Shankill Road

JUBILANT: Rangers fans celebrate the title on the Shankill last month

Police plan to keep a close eye on the Shankill Road area of Belfast today ahead of a second street party planned by loyalists for Rangers' Scottish title win.

As Rangers and Celtic prepare to face off at Parkhead this lunchtime, the PSNI say it is "monitoring" west Belfast following reports a second gathering is planned in breach of coronavirus guidelines.

The PSNI launched an investigation last week after hundreds of Rangers fans gathered on the Shankill Road to celebrate the Glasgow football club's first Scottish league title in 10 years.

Police spoke to prominent loyalists Gary Lenaghan AKA 'George from the Shankill' and east Belfast community worker Jim 'Bimbo' Wilson following the gathering but no arrests were made.

Loyalists Jim Wilson and Gary Lenaghan

Superintendent Nigel Henry said the numbers in attendance at the first street party were "clearly a breach of the Health Protection ( Coronavirus ) Regulations."

The incident, which drew widespread criticism, saw Rangers fans gathered in tight clusters setting off fireworks and singing sectarian songs.

Cops are now watching the Shankill Road again following reports a second mass gathering has been organised by loyalists in the area.

Belfast District Commander chief superintendent Simon Walls said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and will work with local community representatives in the area.

"Each and every one of us has a personal responsibility to follow the Northern Ireland Executive regulations and do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19."

Despite concerns about the gathering loyalists have said they will refuse to engage with police in relation to the matter.

In a statement, anonymous loyalist representatives said they would "refuse to intervene" in any celebrations.

The statement added: "There is increasing frustration across the loyalist community in relation to the PSNI with claims of two-tier policing and that the PSNI are biased in favour of republicans.

"This has been exacerbated recently after the PSNI visited prominent loyalists Jim Wilson and Gary Lenaghan inside days following the Rangers title celebrations on the Shankill Road.

"Recently the PSNI have hounded people for minor issues, it's no surprise that many people in the loyalist community have had enough of the PSNI.

"Their heavy-handed approach has actually turned many in the loyalist community who would have supported the PSNI entirely against them.

"They are good enough to use loyalists during the bonfire and marching season and then treat us like dirt the rest of the year. Good luck to them this year, I'd be surprised if there was anyone who will even answer the phone to them."

Following the first Rangers street party in the Shankill and subsequent police investigation, Sunday Life revealed Mr Lenaghan was under investigation by his employer.

The social media commentator, who is a regular guest on BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show, works as a prescription delivery driver for Well Pharmacy in and around Belfast but is now the subject of an internal investigation by the pharmaceutical firm.

Yesterday dozens of Rangers fans climbed Divis Mountain in west Belfast and placed a "55" banner on the ground celebrating the club's 55th title.

Footage posted on social media showed scores of masked men setting of flares and singing Rangers songs.